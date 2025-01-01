Understanding The Metric System
The metric system uses powers of $10$ for easy conversions.
Which of the following is equal to $1000$ meters?
Teenager Scenario
If you run $5$ kilometers, how many meters have you run?
Think About This
If a car travels $150$ kilometers, how many meters is that?
Which unit is equivalent to $\frac{1}{1,000,000}$ of a meter?
