Different Bases

Understanding Different Bases

In base 10, each digit represents a power of $10$: ones, tens, hundreds, etc.
What is $10_{10}$ in base 3?

Imagine your favorite video game uses a health bar that counts in base 3 instead of base 10. If your health is displayed as $202$ in base 3, what is your health in base 10?
If you have a number $121$ in base 3, how would you express it in base 10?

What is $210_3$ in base 10?

