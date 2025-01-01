Skip to main content
Master

Properties of Exponents

Master properties of exponents with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Properties of Exponents

Exponents can simplify repeated multiplication: $2^3 = 2 \times 2 \times 2$
What is $2^3 \times 2^4$?

If you double your allowance every week, starting with $2$ dollars (which is $2^1$), how much will you have after four weeks?
Can you find the result of $(3^2)^3$ using the power of a power property?

Simplify $\frac{5^7}{5^2}$.

