Master

Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Addition

Master solving one-step linear equations with mixed numbers: addition with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Addition

Beginner Explanation

To solve an equation like p + 1 3/4 = 2 1/2, follow these steps:
1. Convert mixed numbers to improper fractions using n a/b = (nb + a)/b. Here, 1 3/4 = 7/4 and 2 1/2 = 5/2.
2. Rewrite the equation: p + 7/4 = 5/2.
3. Subtract 7/4 from both sides: p = 5/2 − 7/4.
4. Find a common denominator (4): 5/2 = 10/4, so p = 10/4 − 7/4 = 3/4.
5. Simplify if needed. The solution is p = 3/4.
Practice Problems

1

Solve $\frac{1}{4} + p = \frac{7}{4}$ for $p$.

2

Teenager Scenario

If you have $1 \frac{3}{4}$ cups of flour and need to add $p$ cups to make $2 \frac{1}{2}$ cups, how much flour do you need to add?
3

Think About This

Find $p$ in $\frac{2}{3} + p = 1 \frac{1}{3}$.

4

Solve $p + \frac{5}{6} = 2 \frac{1}{2}$.

