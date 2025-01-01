Greatest Common Factors

Beginner Explanation

The greatest common factor (GCF) is the largest number that divides two numbers without remainder. For example, to find the GCF of 8 and 12, list factors of 8 (1, 2, 4, 8) and 12 (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12). The common factors are 1, 2, and 4, so the GCF is 4.