Understanding Greatest Common Factors
The greatest common factor (GCF) is the largest number that divides two numbers without remainder. For example, to find the GCF of 8 and 12, list factors of 8 (1, 2, 4, 8) and 12 (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12). The common factors are 1, 2, and 4, so the GCF is 4.
What is the GCF of $18$ and $24$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $36$ candies and $24$ cookies. How can you pack them equally in bags?
What is the GCF of $54$ and $72$?
