Master

Greatest Common Factors

Master greatest common factors with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Greatest Common Factors

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The greatest common factor (GCF) is the largest number that divides two numbers without remainder. For example, to find the GCF of 8 and 12, list factors of 8 (1, 2, 4, 8) and 12 (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12). The common factors are 1, 2, and 4, so the GCF is 4.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the GCF of $18$ and $24$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $36$ candies and $24$ cookies. How can you pack them equally in bags?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the GCF of $48$ and $180$ using prime factorization.

4

Advanced

What is the GCF of $54$ and $72$?

Recap

