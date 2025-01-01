Skip to main content
Mixed Number

Master mixed number with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Mixed Number

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A mixed number combines a whole number with a fraction, like $2\frac{1}{2}$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Convert $2\frac{3}{4}$ to an improper fraction.

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Sarah baked $3\frac{1}{2}$ pies for a party. How many halves of a pie does she have?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you have $5\frac{3}{4}$ gallons of paint, how many $\frac{3}{4}$ gallon containers can you fill?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Convert $7\frac{5}{6}$ to an improper fraction.

Recap

Watch & Learn

