The numerator is the number above the line in a fraction, like in $\frac{3}{7}$.
What is the numerator in the fraction $\frac{5}{8}$?

Imagine you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza left. How many slices do you have if the pizza was originally cut into 8 slices?
If the fraction $\frac{x}{12}$ represents the proportion of a task completed and $x = 9$, what fraction remains?

In the fraction $\frac{2x + 3}{4}$, if $x = 2$, what is the numerator?

