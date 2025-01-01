Key Definition The numerator is the top number of a fraction, represented as $\frac{3}{7}$ , where $3$ is the numerator.

Important Notes • The numerator is the number being divided.

• In $\frac{3}{7}$ , $3$ is the numerator and $7$ is the denominator.

• Fractions represent division: $\frac{3}{7} = 3 \div 7$ .

• In division terms, the numerator is called the dividend.

• Understanding numerators is key to mastering fractions.

Mathematical Notation $\frac{a}{b}$ represents the fraction with numerator $a$ and denominator $b$ $+$ represents addition Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works In a fraction, the numerator indicates how many parts of the whole are being considered, represented as $\frac{part}{whole}$ .