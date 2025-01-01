Understanding Numerator
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The numerator is the number above the line in a fraction, like in $\frac{3}{7}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the numerator in the fraction $\frac{5}{8}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza left. How many slices do you have if the pizza was originally cut into 8 slices?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If the fraction $\frac{x}{12}$ represents the proportion of a task completed and $x = 9$, what fraction remains?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In the fraction $\frac{2x + 3}{4}$, if $x = 2$, what is the numerator?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.