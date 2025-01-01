Understanding Improper Fractions
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
Improper fractions have numerators larger than denominators, like $\frac{7}{6}$.
1
Which is an improper fraction?
2
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{19}{9}$ of a pizza left. How many whole pizzas do you have, and what fraction of a pizza is left over? Write your answer as a mixed number, stating the number of whole pizzas and the fraction left over.
3
4
Convert $4 \frac{7}{10}$ to an improper fraction.
