Improper Fractions

Master improper fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Improper Fractions

Beginner Explanation

Improper fractions have numerators larger than denominators, like $\frac{7}{6}$.
1

Which is an improper fraction?

2

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{19}{9}$ of a pizza left. How many whole pizzas do you have, and what fraction of a pizza is left over? Write your answer as a mixed number, stating the number of whole pizzas and the fraction left over.
3

Think About This

Convert the mixed number $3 \frac{5}{8}$ into an improper fraction.

4

Convert $4 \frac{7}{10}$ to an improper fraction.

