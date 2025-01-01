Understanding Word Problems Involving Percent
To find what percent a part is of the whole, divide the part by the whole and then multiply by 100. For example, $(165 ÷ 200) × 100 = 82.5\%$.
A can of soda is $75\%$ full and weighs $150$ grams. What was the original weight when full?
A store sells items at $20\%$ discount. If an item originally costs $\$50$, what is the sale price?
If $z$ is $30\%$ of $y$ and $y = 150$, find $z$.
