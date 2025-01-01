Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems Involving Percent

Master word problems involving percent with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving Percent

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To find what percent a part is of the whole, divide the part by the whole and then multiply by 100. For example, $(165 ÷ 200) × 100 = 82.5\%$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What percent of $200$ is $165$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A can of soda is $75\%$ full and weighs $150$ grams. What was the original weight when full?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A store sells items at $20\%$ discount. If an item originally costs $\$50$, what is the sale price?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $z$ is $30\%$ of $y$ and $y = 150$, find $z$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.