Word Problems Involving Integers

Master word problems involving integers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving Integers

Integers represent values on a number line: positive for above a reference point and negative for below. For example, starting at $-10$ and adding $5$ gives $-5$.
If a ball is at $-10$ feet, what does this represent?

A submarine is $-200$ feet below sea level. If it ascends $50$ feet, what is its new position?
If the temperature is $-5^\circ C$ and it drops by $3^\circ C$, what is the new temperature?

Calculate the result of $-7 + 4 - (-3)$.

