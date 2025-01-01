Understanding Word Problems Involving Integers
Integers represent values on a number line: positive for above a reference point and negative for below. For example, starting at $-10$ and adding $5$ gives $-5$.
If a ball is at $-10$ feet, what does this represent?
Submarine Scenario
A submarine is $-200$ feet below sea level. If it ascends $50$ feet, what is its new position?
Think About This
If the temperature is $-5^\circ C$ and it drops by $3^\circ C$, what is the new temperature?
Calculate the result of $-7 + 4 - (-3)$.
