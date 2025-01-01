Understanding Word Problems Involving the Distributive Property
At the easy level, we introduce the distributive property with simple numbers. The property states that $x(y + z) = xy + xz$. For example, $3(4 + 2) = 3 \times 4 + 3 \times 2 = 12 + 6 = 18$. This shows how to distribute multiplication over addition.
If $x = 3$ and $y = 4$, what is $x(y + 2)$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $x$ apples, each costing $y$ dollars. If you buy 5 more apples, what's the total cost? Express your answer in terms of $x$ and $y$.
Think About This
Calculate the expression $2(a + b + c)$ when $a = 1$, $b = 2$, and $c = 3$
Simplify $3(x + 4) + 2(y + 5)$
