Master

Word Problems Involving the Distributive Property

Master word problems involving the distributive property with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving the Distributive Property

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

At the easy level, we introduce the distributive property with simple numbers. The property states that $x(y + z) = xy + xz$. For example, $3(4 + 2) = 3 \times 4 + 3 \times 2 = 12 + 6 = 18$. This shows how to distribute multiplication over addition.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $x = 3$ and $y = 4$, what is $x(y + 2)$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $x$ apples, each costing $y$ dollars. If you buy 5 more apples, what's the total cost? Express your answer in terms of $x$ and $y$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Calculate the expression $2(a + b + c)$ when $a = 1$, $b = 2$, and $c = 3$

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Simplify $3(x + 4) + 2(y + 5)$

Recap

