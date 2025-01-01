Understanding Denominator

The denominator is the number below the line in a fraction, like in $\frac{3}{7}$.
What is the denominator in the fraction $\frac{5}{9}$?
Anna ate $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza. How many parts is the pizza divided into?
If the denominator of a fraction $\frac{a}{b}$ is doubled, what happens to the value of the fraction?
If $\frac{x}{y} = \frac{12}{16}$, what is the value of $y$ if $x$ is $3$?
