Simplifying Absolute Value Expressions

Understanding Simplifying Absolute Value Expressions

Absolute value is the distance from zero. For any number $a$, $|a|$ is always positive or zero.
Practice Problems

What is $|-7|$?

2

Jenny's house is 7 miles east and Mark's is 7 miles west of the school. What is the total distance between their houses? Use |a| to find the answer.
3

Find the simplified form of $|x - 5|$ if $x = 3$.

What is the value of $|-4 + 2x|$ when $x = 3$?

