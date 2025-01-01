Understanding Simplifying Absolute Value Expressions
Absolute value is the distance from zero. For any number $a$, $|a|$ is always positive or zero.
What is $|-7|$?
Jenny's house is 7 miles east and Mark's is 7 miles west of the school. What is the total distance between their houses? Use |a| to find the answer.
Find the simplified form of $|x - 5|$ if $x = 3$.
What is the value of $|-4 + 2x|$ when $x = 3$?
