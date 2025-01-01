Skip to main content
Absolute Value Functions

Master absolute value functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Absolute Value Functions

Beginner Explanation

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line. So, $|x|$ is always non-negative.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

What is the absolute value of -3?

2

Real-World Problem

Temperature Scenario

If the temperature dropped 5 degrees below zero, what is the absolute value of the temperature change?
3

Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If $f(x) = |x + 2|$, what is the value of $f(-4)$?

4

Challenge Quiz

If $f(x) = |x - 1| - 3$, what is the value of $f(2)$?

Recap

