Understanding Absolute Value Functions
The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line. So, $|x|$ is always non-negative.
Temperature Scenario
If the temperature dropped 5 degrees below zero, what is the absolute value of the temperature change?
Think About This
If $f(x) = |x + 2|$, what is the value of $f(-4)$?
If $f(x) = |x - 1| - 3$, what is the value of $f(2)$?
