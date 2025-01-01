Skip to main content
Absolute Value

Understanding Absolute Value

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on a number line. For example, $| 4 | = 4$ and $| -4 | = 4$.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the absolute value of -5?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Temperature Scenario

If the temperature dropped 7 degrees from 0, what is the absolute value of the temperature now?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $x = -9$, what is $| x |$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the absolute value of $| -5 | + | 3 | - | -2 |$?

