Understanding Absolute Value
The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on a number line. For example, $| 4 | = 4$ and $| -4 | = 4$.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Beginner
What is the absolute value of -5?
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Temperature Scenario
If the temperature dropped 7 degrees from 0, what is the absolute value of the temperature now?
3
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
If $x = -9$, what is $| x |$?
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
What is the absolute value of $| -5 | + | 3 | - | -2 |$?
Recap
