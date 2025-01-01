Skip to main content
Understanding Cylinder

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A cylinder has two congruent circular bases and a curved surface joining them. The height is the distance between the bases.
1

Beginner

What is the volume of a cylinder with radius $r = 3$ and height $h = 5$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A cylindrical water tank with radius $r = 4$ meters and height $h = 10$ meters needs to be painted. Only the curved surface (lateral area) is to be painted; the circular ends are not painted. Calculate the area that needs painting.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the difference in volume between a right cylinder and an oblique cylinder with the same base radius and height.

4

Advanced

Calculate the lateral surface area of a cylinder with radius $r = 5$ and height $h = 12$.

