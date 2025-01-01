Understanding Shortest Distance between a Point and a Circle
The shortest distance from a point $(x_1,y_1)$ to a circle with center $(h,k)$ and radius $r$ is found by first measuring the straight-line distance to the center using $\sqrt{(x_1-h)^2+(y_1-k)^2}$, then subtracting $r$, and finally taking the absolute value: $|\sqrt{(x_1-h)^2+(y_1-k)^2}-r|$.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the shortest distance from the point $(3, 4)$ to the circle $x^2 + y^2 = 9$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are plotting a map where a circle represents a park with center $(1, 2)$ and radius $4$, and a point represents your home at $(5, 6)$. Calculate the shortest path from your home to the park's boundary using the distance formula.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given a circle with center $(2, -1)$ and radius $5$, find the shortest distance to the point $(6, 3)$.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the shortest distance between the circle $(x - 1)^2 + (y + 2)^2 = 16$ and the point $(5, -6)$.
