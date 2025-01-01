Shortest Distance between a Point and a Circle Study Guide

Key Definition The shortest distance between a point $P(x_1, y_1)$ and a circle with center $(h, k)$ and radius $r$ is $\left| \sqrt{(x_1 - h)^2 + (y_1 - k)^2} - r \right|$ .

Important Notes • $\sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}$ is essential. The distance formula is essential.

• The shortest distance can be zero if the point lies on the circle.

• For circles centered at the origin, the formula simplifies.

• If the point is inside the circle, the distance is still valid.

• Use absolute value to ensure non-negative distance.

Mathematical Notation $\sqrt{x}$ represents the square root of $x$ $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The formula calculates the straight-line distance from the point to the circle, considering the circle's curvature and the point's position.