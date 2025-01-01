Skip to main content
Master

Radius

Understanding Radius

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The radius is half the diameter: $r = \frac{d}{2}$
1

Beginner

What is the radius of a circle with a diameter of $10$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A giant pizza with a circumference of $31.4$ inches has been ordered. What is the radius?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given a circle with circumference $50$, find the radius.

4

Advanced

If the area of a circle is $64\pi$, what is the radius?

