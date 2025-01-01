Understanding Radius
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The radius is half the diameter: $r = \frac{d}{2}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A giant pizza with a circumference of $31.4$ inches has been ordered. What is the radius?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.