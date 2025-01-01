Understanding Prism
A prism is a shape with two identical bases. Calculate its volume using $V = B \times h$.
What is the volume of a prism with a base area of $20 \text{ cm}^2$ and height of $10 \text{ cm}$?
Teenager Scenario
Explain the steps you would take to calculate the total surface area of a rectangular prism.
Think About This
If a prism's base is a hexagon, how does the number of sides affect the total surface area?
Calculate the surface area of a prism with base perimeter $15 \text{ cm}$, height $8 \text{ cm}$, and base area $18 \text{ cm}^2$.
