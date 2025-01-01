Skip to main content
Master

Prism

Master prism with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Prism

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A prism is a shape with two identical bases. Calculate its volume using $V = B \times h$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the volume of a prism with a base area of $20 \text{ cm}^2$ and height of $10 \text{ cm}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Explain the steps you would take to calculate the total surface area of a rectangular prism.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a prism's base is a hexagon, how does the number of sides affect the total surface area?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Calculate the surface area of a prism with base perimeter $15 \text{ cm}$, height $8 \text{ cm}$, and base area $18 \text{ cm}^2$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.