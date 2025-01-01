Skip to main content
Congruent Angles

Understanding Congruent Angles

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Congruent angles are angles with exactly the same measure.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which angle is congruent to $\angle A$ if both angles are marked with one red arc near the vertex?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Skate Park Scenario

In a skate park, there are two ramps forming an angle. If the angle of one ramp is 45°, and the other ramp is congruent to it, what is the measure of the angle of the second ramp?
Advanced Challenge

Advanced

Think About This

Given that $\angle A \cong \angle B$ and $\angle B \cong \angle C$, prove that $\angle A \cong \angle C$.

