Understanding Congruent Angles
Congruent angles are angles with exactly the same measure.
Which angle is congruent to $\angle A$ if both angles are marked with one red arc near the vertex?
Skate Park Scenario
In a skate park, there are two ramps forming an angle. If the angle of one ramp is 45°, and the other ramp is congruent to it, what is the measure of the angle of the second ramp?
Think About This
Given that $\angle A \cong \angle B$ and $\angle B \cong \angle C$, prove that $\angle A \cong \angle C$.
