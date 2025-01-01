Understanding Parallel Lines
Parallel lines have the same slope, represented as $m_1 = m_2$.
Think About This
Imagine you have two lines represented by $y = 3x + 1$ and $y = mx + 4$. Determine the value of $m$ so the lines are parallel.
