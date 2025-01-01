Skip to main content
Parallel lines have the same slope, represented as $m_1 = m_2$.
Which of the following lines is parallel to $y = 2x + 3$?

Consider a parking line represented by the line passing through the points (1, 2) and (5, 6). Calculate the slope of this line to ensure all parking lines are perfectly parallel.
Imagine you have two lines represented by $y = 3x + 1$ and $y = mx + 4$. Determine the value of $m$ so the lines are parallel.

Find the slope of a line parallel to $2y - 4x = 8$.

