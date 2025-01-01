Perimeter, Area, and Volume

Key Definition The perimeter of a shape is the distance around it. The area is the space inside a shape. The volume is the space a 3D object occupies.

Important Notes • Perimeter is measured in linear units like meters.

• Area is measured in square units like square meters.

• Volume is measured in cubic units like cubic meters.

• Formulas help calculate these measurements.

• Understanding dimensions is crucial.

Mathematical Notation $\pi$ is a constant approximately equal to 3.14159 $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ or $*$ represents multiplication $\div$ or $/$ represents division Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works These formulas allow you to calculate the size and space of shapes and objects using their dimensions.