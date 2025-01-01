Skip to main content
Perimeter, Area, and Volume

Master perimeter, area, and volume with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Perimeter, Area, and Volume

Beginner Explanation

Perimeter is the total distance around a shape. For a rectangle with length $L$ and width $W$, $P = 2L + 2W$. For a square with side $s$, $P = 4s$.
What is the perimeter of a square with side length $4$ units?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a rectangular garden with a length of $10$ meters and width of $5$ meters. Calculate the area.
Think About This

Imagine a cube with a side length of $3$ units. Calculate the volume.

What is the area of a triangle with base $8$ units and height $5$ units?

