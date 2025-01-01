Understanding Perimeter, Area, and Volume
Beginner Explanation
Perimeter is the total distance around a shape. For a rectangle with length $L$ and width $W$, $P = 2L + 2W$. For a square with side $s$, $P = 4s$.
1
What is the perimeter of a square with side length $4$ units?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a rectangular garden with a length of $10$ meters and width of $5$ meters. Calculate the area.
3
Think About This
Imagine a cube with a side length of $3$ units. Calculate the volume.
4
What is the area of a triangle with base $8$ units and height $5$ units?
