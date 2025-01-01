Skip to main content
Master

Surface Area of a Cylinder

Master surface area of a cylinder with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Surface Area of a Cylinder

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The lateral surface area is like unrolling the side of the cylinder into a rectangle with one side $2 \pi r$ and the other $h$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a cylinder with a radius of $3$ inches and height of $9$ inches?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you need to paint a cylindrical water tank with radius $5$ meters and height $7$ meters. Calculate the total surface area to determine how much paint is needed.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A cylinder has a height that is twice its radius. If the radius is $4$ cm, what is the total surface area?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A cylindrical container has a total surface area of $300 \pi \text{ cm}^2$. If its radius is $5$ cm, what is its height?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.