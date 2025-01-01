Understanding Surface Area of a Cylinder
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The lateral surface area is like unrolling the side of the cylinder into a rectangle with one side $2 \pi r$ and the other $h$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the lateral surface area of a cylinder with a radius of $3$ inches and height of $9$ inches?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you need to paint a cylindrical water tank with radius $5$ meters and height $7$ meters. Calculate the total surface area to determine how much paint is needed.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
A cylinder has a height that is twice its radius. If the radius is $4$ cm, what is the total surface area?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A cylindrical container has a total surface area of $300 \pi \text{ cm}^2$. If its radius is $5$ cm, what is its height?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.