Master

Altitude of a Triangle

Master altitude of a triangle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Altitude of a Triangle

Beginner Explanation

The altitude of a triangle is simply a line that goes straight down from a vertex to the base, forming a right angle.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is the altitude in a right triangle?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Real Life Scenario

A kite is flying at a height of 100 meters, which forms a right angle with the ground. The string is 150 meters long. Identify the altitude in this scenario.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Given a right triangle with one leg (base) of 6cm and the hypotenuse of 10cm, find the length of the other leg.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In an equilateral triangle with side length of 12cm, what is the altitude?

Recap

Watch & Learn

