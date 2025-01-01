Skip to main content
Perpendicular Lines

Perpendicular lines form a $90^\circ$ angle with each other. When two lines intersect at this angle, they are perpendicular.
Let O be the intersection of lines AB and CD. If $AB \perp CD$, what is $\angle B O D$?

Imagine you are designing a skateboard ramp that needs to be perpendicular to the ground. How would you ensure the ramp forms a $90^\circ$ angle with the ground?
Consider two streets that need to be perpendicular for proper traffic flow. How would you verify the streets form a $90^\circ$ angle?

Let O be the intersection of lines AB and CD. Which of the following is true for lines $AB$ and $CD$ if $AB \perp CD$?

