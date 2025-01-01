Skip to main content
Understanding Proportions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A proportion states that two ratios are equal. For example, $\frac{1}{2} = \frac{2}{4}$ shows how one half is the same as two quarters.
Beginner

Which of the following equations holds true as a proportion?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have 45 T-shirts in 5 suitcases, how many suitcases will you need for 90 T-shirts?
Intermediate

Think About This

If the ratio of cats to dogs is $3 : 5$ and there are 15 cats, how many dogs are there?

Advanced

Solve the proportion $\frac{x}{4} = \frac{6}{8}$ for $x$.

