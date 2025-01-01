Skip to main content
Geometric Mean

Understanding Geometric Mean

For two numbers $p$ and $q$, the geometric mean is $\sqrt{p \times q}$.
A teen wants to calculate the average growth rate of their savings over two years with rates $5\%$ and $10\%$.
A rectangle has sides $3$ cm and $12$ cm. Find the geometric mean of its sides.

