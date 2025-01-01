Understanding Partitioning a Segment in a Given Ratio
To partition a segment in a simple ratio like $1:3$, calculate the point that divides the segment into parts proportional to the ratio.
Practice Problems
1
Find the point that divides the segment $\overline{AB}$ with $A(0, 0)$ and $B(6, 3)$ in the ratio $1:2$.
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you need to meet a friend who is 2/3 of the way between your house and a park. If your house is at $(1, 6)$ and the park is at $(7, 2)$, where is the meeting point?
3
Think About This
Determine the point that partitions the segment $\overline{CD}$ into a $2:3$ ratio, with $C(3, 3)$ and $D(8, 5)$.
4
Given a segment $\overline{EF}$ with endpoints $E(-2, 3)$ and $F(4, -1)$, find the point dividing the segment in the ratio $3:4$.
Recap
