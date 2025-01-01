Skip to main content
Partitioning a Segment in a Given Ratio

Master partitioning a segment in a given ratio with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Partitioning a Segment in a Given Ratio

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To partition a segment in a simple ratio like $1:3$, calculate the point that divides the segment into parts proportional to the ratio.
Beginner

Find the point that divides the segment $\overline{AB}$ with $A(0, 0)$ and $B(6, 3)$ in the ratio $1:2$.

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you need to meet a friend who is 2/3 of the way between your house and a park. If your house is at $(1, 6)$ and the park is at $(7, 2)$, where is the meeting point?
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the point that partitions the segment $\overline{CD}$ into a $2:3$ ratio, with $C(3, 3)$ and $D(8, 5)$.

Advanced

Given a segment $\overline{EF}$ with endpoints $E(-2, 3)$ and $F(4, -1)$, find the point dividing the segment in the ratio $3:4$.

