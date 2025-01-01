Understanding Word Problems
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A word problem is a real-life situation written in sentences. To solve it:
1. Read the entire problem once without doing any calculations.
2. Highlight or underline the specific question that is being asked.
3. List the quantities that are given and assign variables to the unknown quantities.
4. Translate the sentences into a single mathematical expression or equation, often involving only one operation (addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division).
5. Solve the equation and write the answer in a complete sentence that answers the original question.
1. Read the entire problem once without doing any calculations.
2. Highlight or underline the specific question that is being asked.
3. List the quantities that are given and assign variables to the unknown quantities.
4. Translate the sentences into a single mathematical expression or equation, often involving only one operation (addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division).
5. Solve the equation and write the answer in a complete sentence that answers the original question.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $3$ more than $x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If Julia has twice as many apples as Tom, and Tom has $x$ apples, how many apples does Julia have?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If the square of a number is $49$, what are the possible numbers?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve for $x$ in $2x + 3 = 7$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.