Word Problems

Master word problems with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems

A word problem is a real-life situation written in sentences. To solve it:
1. Read the entire problem once without doing any calculations.
2. Highlight or underline the specific question that is being asked.
3. List the quantities that are given and assign variables to the unknown quantities.
4. Translate the sentences into a single mathematical expression or equation, often involving only one operation (addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division).
5. Solve the equation and write the answer in a complete sentence that answers the original question.
What is $3$ more than $x$?

Teenager Scenario

If Julia has twice as many apples as Tom, and Tom has $x$ apples, how many apples does Julia have?
Think About This

If the square of a number is $49$, what are the possible numbers?

Solve for $x$ in $2x + 3 = 7$.

