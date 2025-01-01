Word Problems

Beginner Explanation

A word problem is a real-life situation written in sentences. To solve it:

1. Read the entire problem once without doing any calculations.

2. Highlight or underline the specific question that is being asked.

3. List the quantities that are given and assign variables to the unknown quantities.

4. Translate the sentences into a single mathematical expression or equation, often involving only one operation (addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division).

5. Solve the equation and write the answer in a complete sentence that answers the original question.