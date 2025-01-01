Skip to main content
Properties of Inequality

Master properties of inequality with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Properties of Inequality

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Beginner

If $x < 3$, which is true for $x + 2$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\$10$ and want to buy an item that costs $\$x$ with a discount of $\$2$. If $x - 2 < 10$, what is the greatest integer less than 12?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider $y > 3$ and $z < -2$. What can you conclude about $y \times z$?

4

Advanced

Given $a < b$ and $c < 0$, which of the following is true?

