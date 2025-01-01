Properties of Inequality

Anti-reflexive Property : $x

ot< x$ and $x

ot> x$

Transitive Property : If $x < y$ and $y < z$ , then $x < z$

Addition Property : If $x < y$ , then $x + z < y + z$

Subtraction Property : If $x < y$ , then $x - z < y - z$

Multiplication Property (positive multiplier) : If $x < y$ and $z > 0$ , then $xz < yz$

Multiplication Property (negative multiplier) : If $x < y$ and $z < 0$ , then $xz > yz$

Division Property (positive divisor) : If $x < y$ and $z > 0$ , then $x / z < y / z$