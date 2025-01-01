Skip to main content
Common Ratio

Master common ratio with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Common Ratio

Beginner

Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In a geometric sequence, the common ratio is the constant value by which each term is multiplied to get the next term.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the common ratio in the geometric sequence 3, 6, 12, 24, ...?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Concert Tickets Scenario

A band's concert tickets sell out quickly. The number of tickets sold doubles every hour. If the band sold 5 tickets in the first hour, how many tickets would they sell in the 4th hour?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Given the geometric sequence 5, 10, 20, 40, ..., what would be the 7th term?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the 3rd term in a geometric sequence is 27 and the 6th term is 729, what is the common ratio?

Recap

