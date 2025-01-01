Understanding Probability
Probability measures how likely an event is to occur. For equally likely outcomes, $P(\text{event})=\frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}}$. For example, drawing a red ball from a bag with 2 red and 3 blue balls: $P(\text{red})=\frac{2}{5}=0.4$.
What is the probability of choosing the letter $K$ from the set {$J, K, L, M, N$}?
Teenager Scenario
In a game, the probability of winning a prize is $\frac{1}{10}$. If you play $20$ times, how many prizes do you expect to win?
Think About This
If a bag contains $3$ red balls and $7$ blue balls, what is the probability of drawing a red ball?
What is the probability of rolling an odd number on a fair six-sided die that isn't a $3$?
