Skip to main content
Master

Probability

Master probability with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Probability

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Probability measures how likely an event is to occur. For equally likely outcomes, $P(\text{event})=\frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}}$. For example, drawing a red ball from a bag with 2 red and 3 blue balls: $P(\text{red})=\frac{2}{5}=0.4$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the probability of choosing the letter $K$ from the set {$J, K, L, M, N$}?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

In a game, the probability of winning a prize is $\frac{1}{10}$. If you play $20$ times, how many prizes do you expect to win?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a bag contains $3$ red balls and $7$ blue balls, what is the probability of drawing a red ball?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the probability of rolling an odd number on a fair six-sided die that isn't a $3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.