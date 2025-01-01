Understanding Addition Rule in Probability
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Using a Venn diagram helps: to find the probability of A or B, add their individual probabilities and subtract the overlap so it’s not counted twice (see assets/venn-diagram.png).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Card Game
You take out a single card from a regular pack of cards. What is the probability that the card is either an ace or a spade? Refer to the Venn diagram if needed.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
2
Think About It
Thinking Exercise
Beginner
Think About This
What is the probability of rolling a die and getting either a 2 or a 3? Refer to the Venn diagram if needed.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.