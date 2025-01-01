Skip to main content
Addition Rule in Probability

Master the addition rule in probability with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students aged 10-16 years.

Understanding Addition Rule in Probability

Using a Venn diagram helps: to find the probability of A or B, add their individual probabilities and subtract the overlap so it’s not counted twice (see assets/venn-diagram.png).
Real-World Problem

Card Game

You take out a single card from a regular pack of cards. What is the probability that the card is either an ace or a spade? Refer to the Venn diagram if needed.
Think About It

Think About This

What is the probability of rolling a die and getting either a 2 or a 3? Refer to the Venn diagram if needed.

