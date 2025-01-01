Skip to main content
Binomial Probability

Understanding Binomial Probability

Binomial probability is the probability of exactly $x$ successes in $n$ repeated trials of a binomial experiment.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the probability of getting 3 heads when you toss a coin 5 times?

Real-World Problem

Candy Bag Scenario

A bag contains 5 red candies and 7 blue candies. If you randomly draw 3 candies with replacement, what is the probability that all 3 candies are blue?
Advanced Challenge

Think About This

In a multiple-choice test of 20 questions, each question has 4 options, and only one of them is correct. What is the probability of guessing exactly 5 correct answers?

