Skip to main content
Master

Compound Events

Master compound events with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Compound Events

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A compound event consists of two or more simple events. The probability of a compound event can be calculated in various ways, including using organized lists, tree diagrams, or tables.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the probability of rolling an even number on a six-sided die?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Birthday Scenario

You are planning a birthday party and you want to know the probability that at least one of your 23 guests shares the same birthday as you. Assuming each person's birthday is equally likely, calculate the probability.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

You are playing a game where you flip a coin and roll a die at the same time. If the coin lands on heads and the die lands on an even number, you win. What is the probability that you win the game?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

You have a bag with 3 red balls and 2 blue balls. If you draw 2 balls at random without replacement, what is the probability that both balls are red?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.