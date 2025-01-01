Understanding Compound Events
A compound event consists of two or more simple events. The probability of a compound event can be calculated in various ways, including using organized lists, tree diagrams, or tables.
Birthday Scenario
You are planning a birthday party and you want to know the probability that at least one of your 23 guests shares the same birthday as you. Assuming each person's birthday is equally likely, calculate the probability.
Think About This
You are playing a game where you flip a coin and roll a die at the same time. If the coin lands on heads and the die lands on an even number, you win. What is the probability that you win the game?
You have a bag with 3 red balls and 2 blue balls. If you draw 2 balls at random without replacement, what is the probability that both balls are red?
