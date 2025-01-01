Graphing Polynomial Functions

Intercepts and turning points are key features of polynomial graphs.

The leading coefficient affects the direction of the graph's ends.

Even degree polynomials have graphs with similar end behaviors.

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of $x$ .

Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

$x^n$ represents $x$ raised to the power of $n$

Polynomial graphs change direction at turning points, which can be found by setting the derivative to zero.