Understanding Graphing Polynomial Functions
1
Which graph represents $f(x) = x^2$?
2
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is shaped like a parabola. If the equation is $f(x) = -0.5x^2 + 3x$, find the maximum height.
3
Think About This
Determine the end behavior of $f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 + 2x$.
4
Identify the roots of $f(x) = x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$.
