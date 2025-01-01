Skip to main content
Master

Exponential Growth

Master exponential growth with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exponential Growth

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation: Exponential growth increases by a fixed percentage each period. In $y = C (1 + r)^t$, you start with $C$ and multiply by $1 + r$ for each time unit $t$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the value of $y$ after 2 years if $y = 1000(1.1)^t$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A bank account with $\$500$ earns 4% interest annually. How much is in the account after 3 years?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a population doubles every 5 years, how many times will it double in 20 years?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $y = 2000 \cdot 1.03^t$, what is $y$ after $t = 10$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.