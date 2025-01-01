Understanding Exponential Growth
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation: Exponential growth increases by a fixed percentage each period. In $y = C (1 + r)^t$, you start with $C$ and multiply by $1 + r$ for each time unit $t$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the value of $y$ after 2 years if $y = 1000(1.1)^t$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A bank account with $\$500$ earns 4% interest annually. How much is in the account after 3 years?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a population doubles every 5 years, how many times will it double in 20 years?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given $y = 2000 \cdot 1.03^t$, what is $y$ after $t = 10$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.