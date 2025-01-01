Understanding Exponential Decay
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In discrete exponential decay, if a quantity decreases by a fixed percentage r each time period (r in decimal form, e.g. 10% = 0.10), then A(t) = A_0 × (1 - r)^t. It models stepwise, period-to-period decay.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the formula for exponential decay if the initial amount is $A_0$ and the decay rate is $r$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a smartphone that depreciates in value over time. The initial value is $\$500$, and it depreciates by $10%$ each year. Question: How much will it be worth after $3$ years?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a substance with an initial quantity of $1000$ units that halves every $2$ years. What is the quantity after $6$ years?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A radioactive substance has a half-life of $4$ years. If you start with $200$ grams, how much will remain after $8$ years?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.