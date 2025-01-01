Skip to main content
Exponential Decay

Understanding Exponential Decay

Beginner Explanation

In discrete exponential decay, if a quantity decreases by a fixed percentage r each time period (r in decimal form, e.g. 10% = 0.10), then A(t) = A_0 × (1 - r)^t. It models stepwise, period-to-period decay.
Practice Problems

Beginner

What is the formula for exponential decay if the initial amount is $A_0$ and the decay rate is $r$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a smartphone that depreciates in value over time. The initial value is $\$500$, and it depreciates by $10%$ each year. Question: How much will it be worth after $3$ years?
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a substance with an initial quantity of $1000$ units that halves every $2$ years. What is the quantity after $6$ years?

Advanced

A radioactive substance has a half-life of $4$ years. If you start with $200$ grams, how much will remain after $8$ years?

