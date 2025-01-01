Key Definition Exponential decay describes the process of reducing an amount by a consistent percentage rate over a period of time. This can be expressed as $A(t) = A_0 × (1 - r)^t$ where $A_0$ is the initial amount, $r$ is the decay rate in decimal form (e.g., 10% = 0.10), and $t$ is time.

Important Notes • Exponential decay involves a consistent percentage decrease.

• The formula $A(t) = A_0 × (1 - r)^t$ is used to calculate remaining quantities in discrete models.

• Half-life specifically refers to the time it takes for a quantity to reduce to half its initial amount.

• Understanding related concepts like exponential growth is beneficial.

• Applications include radioactive decay and economic depreciation.

Why It Works Exponential decay models processes where the rate of change is proportional to the current value, leading to a consistent percentage decrease over time, expressed with $A(t) = A_0 × (1 - r)^t$ in the discrete case or $A(t) = A_0 e^{-kt}$ in the continuous case.