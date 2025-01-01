Skip to main content
Horizontal and Vertical Lines

Understanding Horizontal and Vertical Lines

Beginner Explanation

A horizontal line has the form $y = c$, where c is fixed. For any x-value, y remains at c. Example: $y = 3$ passes through (0,3), (1,3), (-2,3). To graph, draw a straight line parallel to the x-axis at height 3.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following equations represents a vertical line?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a street runs along the line $y = 2$, what does this mean for the houses built along it?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the point of intersection for $x = 5$ and $y = 3$.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which line is vertical?

Recap

