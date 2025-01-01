Understanding Horizontal and Vertical Lines
Beginner
Beginner
Which of the following equations represents a vertical line?
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If a street runs along the line $y = 2$, what does this mean for the houses built along it?
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine the point of intersection for $x = 5$ and $y = 3$.
Advanced
Which line is vertical?
