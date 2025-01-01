Understanding Functions
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A function maps each input $x$ to an output $y$ using a rule or formula.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the value of $f(x) = 2x + 3$ when $x = 2$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager earns $10$ dollars per hour. If they work $h$ hours, express their earnings as a function of $h$.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Recap
