Understanding Functions

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A function maps each input $x$ to an output $y$ using a rule or formula.
1

Beginner

What is the value of $f(x) = 2x + 3$ when $x = 2$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager earns $10$ dollars per hour. If they work $h$ hours, express their earnings as a function of $h$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a function $g(x) = x^2 - 4x + 4$ equals zero, find the value of $x$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

For the function $h(x) = \sqrt{x^2 - 4}$, what is the domain of $h(x)$?

