Understanding Exponential Functions
Exponential functions look like $y = 2^x$ where the curve rises rapidly (see graph below).
Beginner
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You invest $100 in a bank with an annual interest rate of 5%. How much will it be in 5 years if compounded annually? Use y = a^x.
Intermediate
Determine the time it takes for a population to double from its initial size P₀ if it follows the function $y = 2^x$.
Advanced
Find the derivative of $y = 3^x$ with respect to $x$.
