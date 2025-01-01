Skip to main content
Master

Exponential Functions

Master exponential functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exponential Functions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Exponential functions look like $y = 2^x$ where the curve rises rapidly (see graph below).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is an exponential function?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You invest $100 in a bank with an annual interest rate of 5%. How much will it be in 5 years if compounded annually? Use y = a^x.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the time it takes for a population to double from its initial size P₀ if it follows the function $y = 2^x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the derivative of $y = 3^x$ with respect to $x$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.