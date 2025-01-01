Skip to main content
Completing the Square

Master completing the square with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Completing the Square

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Completing the square is a method used to solve a quadratic equation by transforming it into a perfect square.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What does the 'a' in $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$ represent?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a teenager throws a ball in the air with a velocity of 12 m/s, the height of the ball (h) can be calculated using the equation $h = -4.9t^2 + 12t$, where t is the time in seconds. Solve for t when h = 0 by completing the square.
3

Advanced Challenge

Advanced

Think About This

Solve the equation $x^2 - 6x + 8 = 0$ by completing the square.

Recap

