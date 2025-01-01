Understanding Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to solve a quadratic equation by transforming it into a perfect square.
What does the 'a' in $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$ represent?
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
If a teenager throws a ball in the air with a velocity of 12 m/s, the height of the ball (h) can be calculated using the equation $h = -4.9t^2 + 12t$, where t is the time in seconds. Solve for t when h = 0 by completing the square.
Advanced Challenge
Think About This
Solve the equation $x^2 - 6x + 8 = 0$ by completing the square.
