Advanced Factoring

Master advanced factoring with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Advanced Factoring

Factoring is the process of breaking down an expression into its constituent factors. For example, $x^2 + 2x + 1$ can be factored to $(x+1)^2$.
Factor the trinomial $x^2 + 5x + 6$

A basketball player scores a total of 18 points, making both 2-point field goals and 3-point field goals. He makes a total of 7 shots. How many of each type of shot did he make?
Factor the trinomial $x^2 - 5x + 6$

Factor the binomial $x^2 - 4$

