Quadratic Formula

Master quadratic formula with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula $x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}$ gives the solutions of ax^2 + bx + c = 0 by substituting the coefficients and computing the discriminant.
Practice Problems

What is the solution to the equation x^2 - 4x + 4 = 0 using the quadratic formula?

A skateboarder jumps off a ramp with an initial velocity of 15 m/s and an initial height of 2 m. Calculate the maximum height reached using h(t) = -4.9t^2 + vt + h_0.
Explore the roots of the equation 2x^2 - 3x + 1 = 0

Find the roots of 3x^2 - 6x + 2 = 0 using the quadratic formula.

