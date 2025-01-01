Skip to main content
Master

Factoring by Grouping

Master factoring by grouping with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring by Grouping

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To factor by grouping, identify and group terms with common factors, such as $2x$ and $4x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Factor $x^2 + xy + 3x + 3y$ by grouping.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a project where you need to distribute items equally in groups. You can use factoring by grouping to optimize the distribution. Prompt: Factor $x^2 + 5x + 6$ by grouping.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if $ab + ac + bd + cd$ can be factored by grouping.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Factor $2xy - 6xz + 3y - 9z$ by grouping.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.