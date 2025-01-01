Skip to main content
Factoring

Master factoring with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Step 1: List all factor pairs of the constant term (15) for $x^2 + 8x + 15$. Step 2: Identify the pair that sums to 8 (3 and 5). Step 3: Write the factored form as $(x + 3)(x + 5)$.
1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the factored form of $n^2 + 8n + 15$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are organizing a school event and need to set up rectangular tables. The total area can be represented by $x^2 + 8x + 15$. How would you factor this to determine the dimensions?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Is $x^2 + 37x + 100$ factorable? If not, explain why.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the factored form of $n^2 + 29n + 100$?

