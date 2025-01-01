Understanding Factoring
Step 1: List all factor pairs of the constant term (15) for $x^2 + 8x + 15$. Step 2: Identify the pair that sums to 8 (3 and 5). Step 3: Write the factored form as $(x + 3)(x + 5)$.
1
Beginner
What is the factored form of $n^2 + 8n + 15$?
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are organizing a school event and need to set up rectangular tables. The total area can be represented by $x^2 + 8x + 15$. How would you factor this to determine the dimensions?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Is $x^2 + 37x + 100$ factorable? If not, explain why.
4
Advanced
What is the factored form of $n^2 + 29n + 100$?
