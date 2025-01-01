Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Subtraction
Start with x - \frac{9}{4} = \frac{1}{4}. Add \frac{9}{4} to both sides: x = \frac{1}{4} + \frac{9}{4}. Since the denominators match, combine the numerators to get \frac{1 + 9}{4} = \frac{10}{4}. Simplify by dividing numerator and denominator by 2: \frac{10}{4} = \frac{5}{2}.
Solve $x - \frac{9}{4} = \frac{1}{4}$
After using $\frac{1}{4}$ cup of sugar, you have $2 \frac{1}{4}$ cups remaining. How much sugar did you start with?
If $y - \frac{3}{2} = \frac{5}{4}$, what is $y$?
Solve $z - \frac{7}{3} = \frac{2}{5}$
