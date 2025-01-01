Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Unlike Denominators

Master adding and subtracting rational expressions with unlike denominators with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Unlike Denominators

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A rational expression is a fraction with polynomial expressions in the numerator and the denominator. Adding and subtracting them follows the same rules as adding and subtracting normal fractions.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sum of $\frac{3}{x}$ and $\frac{2}{y}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Scenario Practice

Question Exercise
Beginner

Paint Mixing Scenario

Sam is mixing paint. He needs to combine a can of paint that is $\frac{2}{3}$ full with a can that is $\frac{1}{2}$ full.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What is the result of subtracting $\frac{2}{x^2}$ from $\frac{3}{x}$? Hint: factor denominators if needed, find the LCD = x², rewrite each fraction, subtract, then simplify.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the result of adding $\frac{3}{x^2-1}$ and $\frac{2}{x-1}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.