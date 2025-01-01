Understanding Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Unlike Denominators
A rational expression is a fraction with polynomial expressions in the numerator and the denominator. Adding and subtracting them follows the same rules as adding and subtracting normal fractions.
What is the sum of $\frac{3}{x}$ and $\frac{2}{y}$?
Paint Mixing Scenario
Sam is mixing paint. He needs to combine a can of paint that is $\frac{2}{3}$ full with a can that is $\frac{1}{2}$ full.
What is the result of adding $\frac{3}{x^2-1}$ and $\frac{2}{x-1}$?
