Understanding Subtraction: Mixed Numbers
Step 1: Convert each mixed number to an improper fraction.
Step 2: Rewrite the fractions with a common denominator.
Step 3: Subtract the numerators and keep the common denominator.
Step 4: Simplify and, if you like, turn the answer back into a mixed number.
What is $5 \frac{3}{4} - 3 \frac{1}{4}$?
Teenager Scenario
If you have $7 \frac{3}{8}$ meters of rope and cut off $2 \frac{5}{8}$ meters, how much rope is left?
What is $8 \frac{5}{6} - 5 \frac{7}{12}$?
