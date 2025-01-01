Skip to main content
Master

Subtraction: Mixed Numbers

Master subtraction of mixed numbers with clear explanations, practical tips, and interactive practice problems. Learn to (1) convert mixed numbers to improper fractions, (2) find a common denominator, (3) subtract the numerators, (4) simplify or convert back to a mixed number, and (5) check your work by adding the difference back.

Understanding Subtraction: Mixed Numbers

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Step 1: Convert each mixed number to an improper fraction.
Step 2: Rewrite the fractions with a common denominator.
Step 3: Subtract the numerators and keep the common denominator.
Step 4: Simplify and, if you like, turn the answer back into a mixed number.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $5 \frac{3}{4} - 3 \frac{1}{4}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $7 \frac{3}{8}$ meters of rope and cut off $2 \frac{5}{8}$ meters, how much rope is left?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Subtract $6 \frac{1}{2} - 4 \frac{3}{4}$ using improper fractions.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $8 \frac{5}{6} - 5 \frac{7}{12}$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

