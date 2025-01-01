Skip to main content
Pythagorean Theorem

Master pythagorean theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Pythagorean Theorem

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides: $a^2 + b^2 = c^2$
If $a = 3$ and $b = 4$, what is $c$ in a right triangle?

Teenager Scenario

You want to find the shortest path across a park, shaped like a right triangle, with sides $6$ and $8$ meters. A simple right-triangle diagram is shown.
Think About This

A ladder leaning against a wall forms a right triangle. If the ladder is $10$ meters long and reaches $8$ meters high, find how far the base of the ladder is from the wall. A simple right-triangle diagram is shown.

For a right triangle with $a = 5$ and $c = 13$, find $b$.

