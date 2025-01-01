Understanding Pythagorean Theorem
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides: $a^2 + b^2 = c^2$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You want to find the shortest path across a park, shaped like a right triangle, with sides $6$ and $8$ meters. A simple right-triangle diagram is shown.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Think About It
Thinking Exercise
Beginner
Think About This
A ladder leaning against a wall forms a right triangle. If the ladder is $10$ meters long and reaches $8$ meters high, find how far the base of the ladder is from the wall. A simple right-triangle diagram is shown.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.